US soccer scraps 'no kneel' anthem policy after vote

United States' forward Megan Rapinoe poses with the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards after the France 2019 Women’s World Cup final match between USA and the Netherlands, on July 7, 2019, at the Lyon Stadium in Lyon.

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kaepernick's take-a-knee protest became an emblematic expression of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement adopted during anti-racism demonstrations around the world.
  • Kaepernick began kneeling during the anthem in August 2016 in order to draw attention to racial injustice following the deaths of several unarmed Black men during confrontations with police.

Los Angeles

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.