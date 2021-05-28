US hands Swiss bank red card in Fifa's money laundering scandal

In this file photo taken on February 15, 2019, a picture shows the Fifa logo during a press conference held by the president of the football's governing body at the Fifa Executive Football Summit in Istanbul. Swiss Bank Julius Baer admitted it participated in money laundering of $36 million in bribes in the "FIFAgate" scandal over television broadcast rights, US officials announced on May 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Ozan Kose | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The bank admitted in federal court that it conspired to launder the funds through the United States to officials with Fifa and soccer federations in the Americas.

New York, United States

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Kenya Morans draw Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire in Afrobasket

  2. Bandari, Western Stima share spoils in Kisumu

  3. Ulinzi Stars edge Nzoia at Narok

  4. Homeboyz thrash Posta Rangers in four-goal thriller

  5. RB Leipzig defender Konate joins Liverpool

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.