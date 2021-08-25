US hands Fifa Sh22bn taken from corrupt officials

Lorenzo Erni

Former president of World football's governing body FIFA, Sepp Blatter (left), speaks to journalists as he leaves the building of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland with his lawyer Lorenzo Erni (right) to attend a hearing in Zurich, on August 9 2021.
 

Photo credit: Sebastien Bozon | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The cases prosecuted in the US centered on bribes and "racketeering" organised by football officials in South and Central America in exchange for the awarding of TV broadcasting rights for competitions, including the Copa America.
  • They resulted in the sentencing of Paraguayan Juan Angel Napout, a former president of South American football's governing body CONMEBOL, to nine years in prison and Brazilian Jose Maria Marin, former head of the Brazilian Football Federation, to four years in prison.

Paris

