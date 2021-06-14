Underdogs upset form book in FKF Cup

Equity FC's Josephat Waititu (left) vies for the ball with AFC Leopards' Eugene Mukangula during their FKF Betway Cup semi-final match at Utalii grounds on June 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

  • Leopards’ coach Patrick Aussems heaped praise on Equity for putting up a good show.
  • “I would like to congratulate Equity because they deserve to win this game as well. Penalties are like tossing a coin, and to be honest with you, even if we had better possession, they had the best opportunity during the game,” said the Belgian.

Even as Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards again proved that they are Kenya’s football giants by cruising into the finals of the 2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup, it was impressive how some minnows pushed above their weight in the competition.

