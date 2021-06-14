Underdogs upset form book in FKF Cup

Even as Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards again proved that they are Kenya’s football giants by cruising into the finals of the 2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup, it was impressive how some minnows pushed above their weight in the competition.

Gor and Leopards needed penalties to overcome their less fancied opponents in Sunday's nail-biting semi-finals at Utalii grounds.

The duo will clash in a ‘Mashemeji’ Derby final on July 4, with the winner earning a ticket to represent Kenya at next season’s Caf Confederation Cup and pocket Sh2 million.

Gor, whose last success in the competition was in 2012, edged out FKF-Premier League’s newbies Bidco United 4-1. The two teams had battled to a 1-1 draw in regular time.

While Kenneth Muguna put Gor ahead in the fourth minute, David Orem equalised for Bidco on 19 minutes and from then on it proved to be a closely fought encounter.

So brave were Bidco that Gor’s backline had to put their best foot forward to deal with their attacks.

Gor goalkeeper Gad Mathews was his side's hero as he blocked Zacharia Gathu’s penalty, as Orem fired wide. Only Anthony Simasi converted his spot-kick.

Gor’s penalties were converted by Alpha Onyango, Clifton Miheso, John Macharia and Samuel Onyango.

“I am very happy with how we performed in the competition. Ours was to enjoy the matches and learn, but my players gave even more, which is very encouraging as we shift our focus to the Premier league. Penalties are always tricky, so I cannot complain,” said Bidco coach Anthony Akhulia.

FKF Division One side Equity FC pulled the major surprise of the competition, dumping out holders Bandari 1-0 to sail to the semi-finals. In the last four, the bankers gave 10 time winners AFC Leopards a run for their money before Ingwe survived 6-5 on post-match penalties after a barren draw in regular time.

Leopards’ coach Patrick Aussems heaped praise on Equity for putting up a good show.

“I would like to congratulate Equity because they deserve to win this game as well. Penalties are like tossing a coin, and to be honest with you, even if we had better possession, they had the best opportunity during the game,” said the Belgian.

“We exit with our heads high because we have had a good competition. For sure we have received valuable lessons from such games, for instance we now know that we must use our chances well when we get them,” said Equity FC coach John Baraza.