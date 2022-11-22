Under-fire Manchester United owners consider sale of club
What you need to know:
- The US-based Glazer family have owned United for 17 years but their reign has been marked by declining on-field performance and repeated fan protests.
Manchester, United Kingdom
The owners of Manchester United said Tuesday they were open to selling the English football giants.
A statement issued by Manchester United plc said: "The board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company."
