Under-fire Manchester United owners consider sale of club

  • The US-based Glazer family have owned United for 17 years but their reign has been marked by declining on-field performance and repeated fan protests.

The owners of Manchester United said Tuesday they were open to selling the English football giants.

A statement issued by Manchester United plc said: "The board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company."

The US-based Glazer family have owned United for 17 years but their reign has been marked by declining on-field performance and repeated fan protests.

