Under-fire Koeman refuses to answer questions in Barca press conference

Ronald Koeman

Barcelona's Dutch coach Ronald Koeman reacts during their Spanish League match against Granada at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on September 20, 2021.
LLUIS GENE / AFP

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Several names, including Xavi Hernandez, Roberto Martinez and Antonio Conte, have been mentioned as possible successors to 58-year-old Koeman, whose relationship with club president Joan Laporta has been strained in recent weeks.
  • After the defeat at home to Bayern, Laporta posted a video addressed to Barcelona supporters in which he said: "I am as disappointed and upset as all of you are... Do not doubt we will resolve this situation."

Madrid

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.