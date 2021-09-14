Uncertainty over planned Shabana FC AGM

Uncertainty has rocked the planned Shabana FC Annual General Meeting (AGM) after the club secretary general, Peter Omwando distanced himself from the ongoing preparations.

On Friday, the club announced plans to hold an AGM in a move aimed at reorganising its management before the start of next season.

According to a circular that was posted on the club’s official social media pages, the meeting will be held this Saturday at Gusii Stadium.

“Shabana FC hereby notifys all members of an AGM to be held on September 18, 2021. Among the agendas, there will be presentation of the 2020 accounts by the Auditor and elections,” read the circular in part.

The circular further stated that the event for the Kisii town based side will be attended by registered members who will take part in the elections.

“Any person aged 18 years and above shall on payment of membership fee be eligible to vie for any elective post. New office bearers to be elected for four years and they will be eligible for re-election."

However, Omwando Tuesday dismissed the event saying he had not been informed about it. He accused some people within the club of drafting the statement and forging his signature, adding that they have ill plans to get positions in the club.

“As far as I am concerned there is no meeting that will take place on Saturday. Nobody has informed me about the same and the chairman is not aware. I have not seen that letter, but shockingly I am told it bears my signature ” he said.

He confirmed that he will not attend the event and challenged those behind the function to postpone the meeting for at least three months for proper preparations.

“You cannot wake up one morning and say you want to hold an AGM. We need to put things right before we make such a decision. For instance, we need to know how many members have registered from across the country” said Omwando.

On his side, the club treasurer Evans Kibagendi gave a contrary opinion saying the event will take place as planned.

According to him, the meeting will be attended by more than 1,200 Shabana members who have renewed their membership.

“The function will be held on Saturday at Gusii stadium starting at 10am. I urge all registered members to turn up in large numbers” Kibagendi told Nation Sport on phone.

If all goes on as planned, there will be eight elective posts among them chairperson, deputy chairperson, secretary general and his deputy. Others are treasurer, deputy treasurer, organising secretary and three committee members.

Currently, there is no aspirant who has publicly announced interest in any of the said posts.

Efforts to reach the club chairman Jared Nivaton and organising secretary Stephen Kiama for a comment proved fruitless as calls and SMS went unanswered.

There are no minutes that approved the current officials to take office since the club has never conducted an election before.

Last week, the club vice chairman Nyandoro Kambi announced his resignation over what he termed as a personal decision.