Uncertainty looms over Cecafa U-18 Women Championships

The fate of the 2023 Cecafa Under-18 Women Championships hangs in the balance after Tanzania and Uganda dismissed their respective camps for the tournament.

The seven nations tournament was to start in Nairobi on June 24., but was moved to Thursday, June 29 by organisers Cecafa. Ethiopia, Burundi, Rwanda, Zanzibar and hosts Kenya are the other countries that had confirmed participation for the championship.

According to Football Federation Federation (FKF) Media and Communications Officer Kenn Okaka, all the players that were named in the Kenyan provisional squad are in camp.

By June 24, only 30 out of the 44 players called had reported to camp under the tutelage of coach Beldine Odemba.

The tactician had pleaded with Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) to adjust the Term Two Games calendar in order to give the young girls an opportunity to showcase their talent.

"All the girls are in the camp training ahead of the tournament. For more information about the tournament, talk to Cecafa General Secretary Auka Gecheo," said Okaka.

Nation Sport's efforts to reach Gecheo were unsuccessful as his phone went unanswered.

According to Tanzania team head coach Bakari Shime, his players left camp after two months of serious preparation.

"We dismissed the students to go back to school. We received information from Cecafa through our General Secretary that the competition has been postponed till an unknown date. We had no choice but to release the students," Shime said.

According to a source from Uganda who sort anonymity, Ugandan players have also been dismissed from camp.