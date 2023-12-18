Unbeaten Vihiga Queens stay top as WPL takes break

The Football Kenya Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) takes a three-week Christmas and New Year break and is scheduled to resume on January 7, 2024.

Champions Vihiga Queens go into the break on top with 21 points, three ahead of Ulinzi Starlets. Over the weekend, five matches were played with only Kibera Girls Soccer emerging victorious after defeating Bunyore Starlets 3-1 at Mumboha Grounds in Bungoma County on Saturday.

Fatuma Nyambura scored the first goal for Kibera in the 32nd minute through a penalty, while Nancy Atako scored a brace in the 54th minute and an 85th-minute penalty.

This victory marked Kibera's fourth of season, solidifying their third-place position in the league standings with 15 points, six behind leaders Vihiga Queens.

Bunyore Starlets maintained their sixth-place standing with nine points.

On Sunday, all matches resulted in draws, with league leaders Vihiga Queens and Nakuru City Queens drawing 1-1 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Vihiga's Faith Marende scored in the dying minutes of the second half to rescue a point for the champions and preserving their unbeaten start to the season.

Vihiga coach Boniface Nyamunyamuh said they will bolster their squad by signing new players before the second leg of the season.

'''We will take a one-week break and then get back to serious business. In the remaining two weeks, we are scheduled to meet twice a week for serious training sessions. This will be important for our players to maintain their fitness,'' said Nyamunyamuh.

Nakuru remained in sixth place with 11 points, having played three matches, drawn twice, and lost four.

Second-placed Ulinzi Starlets managed to secure a 1-1 draw against league debutants Soccer Assassins at Ulinzi Sports Complex on Sunday.

Soccer Assassins dropped to the10th place with eight points, but have two matches in hand.

Assassins travel to Nairobi to face Kenya Police Bullets at the Kenya Police Sacco Stadium on Wednesday.

Vihiga midfielder Tumaini Waliaula leads the top scorers chart with an impressive seven goals in nine matches.