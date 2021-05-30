Unbeaten Thika Queens maintain top spot

Diana Koskey (centre) of Nakuru Queens and Anna Ongunga (left) and Pauline Naise of Kisumu All Starlets (right) vie for the ball during their Women Premier League match at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) show grounds on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Nakuru Queens won 3-1.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This is Mathare United's 10th loss in the season placing them at the bottom of the eight team contest with just four points. On the other hand, Gaspo has eight wins, three losses and one draw.
  • Gaspo's win adds their points to 25, two points behind second placed Ulinzi Starlets, who saw off Makolanders 4-0 on Saturday.

Thika Queens continued with their unbeaten run in the Kenya Women's Premier League after downing Kayole Starlets 3-0 in the ongoing 2020/21 season at the Stima Club on Sunday.

