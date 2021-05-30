Unbeaten Thika Queens maintain top spot

Thika Queens continued with their unbeaten run in the Kenya Women's Premier League after downing Kayole Starlets 3-0 in the ongoing 2020/21 season at the Stima Club on Sunday.

Harambee Starlets attacker Mwanahalima Jereko Adam hit a brace with Catherine Githae adding the other as 2017 champions moved to 36 points from 12 matches played, keeping their position at the top of the Zone A summit.

"We are really excited about the win because maintaining the top position has not been easy since most teams are really bringing their A game and we are always forced to push ourselves harder. Our main focus now is the playoffs and we hope to finish the league unbeaten and reclaim our title," said Benta Achieng, Thika Queens coach.

The first half was rather uneventful before Githae opened the scoring session for coach Benta Achieng's charges in the 66th minute with a superb finish.

Six minutes later, Adam doubled their efforts aiming the ball straight into the net a few yards from outside the box. Later in the 81st minute, she secured a brace for the team and added her total goals for the season to 15, standing at par with Vihiga Queens Tereza Engesha at the top of the scorers chart.

In the other Zone A match, Gaspo FC outclassed Mathare United women 5-1 at the Stima Club.

Two goals each from Leah Andiema and Mercy Airo put Gaspo on the path to victory, with Mutukiza Wambui adding another in the rout.

Mathare United's lone goal was scored by Fauzia Kaunjeri in the 63rd minute.

This is Mathare United's 10th loss in the season placing them at the bottom of the eight team contest with just four points. On the other hand, Gaspo has eight wins, three losses and one draw.

Gaspo's win adds their points to 25, two points behind second placed Ulinzi Starlets, who saw off Makolanders 4-0 on Saturday.

In Zone B, Kenya Women's Premier League defending champions Vihiga Queens maintained their winning streak after beating Nakuru Queens 3-2 at the Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday.

Topister Situma, Jentrix Shikangwa and Tereza Engesha were on target for the champions while Diana Koskei and Stella Odhiambo replied for the visitors.

"We had a good game but we need to work on our transitions from the midfielders to attackers. The opponents were able to get their goals because they took their conversions more seriously and we didn't turn up as well as we had trained for. We are now hoping to have some friendly matches to help us work on our transitions and conversions before our next league game," said Alex Alumirah, Vihiga Queens coach.

The win means Vihiga Queens are still at the top of the eight team Zone B competition with 33 points gained from 11 wins and one draw. Nakuru Queens are at position three with 21 points.

In the other Zone B match, second placed Wadadia earned three free points after Eldoret falcons failed to show up for the match that was to be played at the Eldoret Show ground. Eldoret Falcons sit at the bottom of the eight team contest with no points.