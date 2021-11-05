Unbeaten Freiburg hunt first-ever win at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (second left) celebrates scoring the fifth goal with his teammates during their Uefa Champions League Group E match against Benfica Lisbon on November 2, 2021 in Munich, southern Germany.

Photo credit: Tobias Schwarz | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Third-placed Freiburg, from Germany's picturesque Black Forest, are the only Bundesliga club still boasting an undefeated run after eleven rounds.

  • 21 - matches for Freiburg at Bayern Munich, where the visitors have never won, including 18 defeats and three draws.

  • 101 - Bundesliga goals Marco Reus has scored for Borussia Dortmund, needing one more to claim fourth spot in the club's list of all-time scorers. Current sports director Michael Zorc is second with 131.

Berlin, Germany

