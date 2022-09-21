Umri FC hit Oyugis Veterans in Lake Region Legends League

Bungoma County's Umri FC on Tuesday stayed on track to retain the Lake Region Legends League title with a 2-0 win over Oyugis Veterans at Kisii High School playground.

The win saw the Suleiman Saidi-coached side top the league with 18 points garnered from 10 matches.

Chrisantus Otieno and Jephthah Ombonye scored the two goals for the defending champions.

"We came for three points and surely we have achieved our target. We are going back heads high as we prepare for the next assignments" said Saidi after the match.

Umri had earlier lost 3-2 against Busia Masters before they suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat in the hands of Modich-Real.

Kericho Legends are second on 16 points while Kisii Wazee are ranked third with 15 points.

The league was started in 2019 and comprises eight teams drawn from eight counties. The eight counties are Homa Bay, Kisii, Kisumu and Migori. Others are Busia, Bungoma, Kericho and Trans Nzoia.

In the first season, Kisii Wazee clinched the title before Umri won in the following season.

The league is currently on the third season since it was started in 2019.

"Our aim is to bring together Kenyans aged 35 years and above from different professional backgrounds including former footballers. In doing so we intend to promote networking, physical and mental health, build friendships and help foster unity in the country," said Joshua Anadalo, the founder of the league.

In other matches played at Kisii High School, Kisii Wazee beat Modich-Real 2-1 while Kisumu Veterans also edged out Oyugis Veterans by a similar scoreline.

Busia Masters staged a spirited fight to beat Kitale Doyens 4-3 before Kisii Wazee beat Kisumu Veterans 2-1.

"The league has enabled us to improve on our welfare. We also assist each other financially," said former Shabana player and coach Andrew Ongwae who now features for Kericho Legends.

Kisii County Football Kenya Federation Chairperson Jezreel Mbegera, who was in attendance, appealed to county governments to improve the state of playing grounds in the country.

"Most matches are played in schools due to inadequate fields. I request counties to invest in sporting facilities," said Mbegera.

Winners of the league receive a trophy and some cash prizes.