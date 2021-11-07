Ulinzi, Talanta play out four-goal thriller

Ulinzi Stars on Sunday squandered the chance to top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after settling for a 2-2 draw with newcomers FC Talanta.

After Masita Masuta put the soldiers ahead in the second minute of the match staged at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya Showground, Talanta piled pressure and their efforts paying dividend in the 37th minute when Anthony Gicho scored from the spot.

Sebi Muhamad then fired Talanta ahead on 77 minutes, but Mark Bikobwa secured a point for the soldiers with a strike at the death.