Ulinzi, Talanta play out four-goal thriller

Clinton Omondi

Clinton Omondi of Ulinzi Stars (centre) tackles Barrack Odhiambo of Talanta FC (right) during their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground on November 7, 2021. The two sides tied 2-2.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sebi Muhamad then fired Talanta ahead on 77 minutes, but Mark Bikobwa secured a point for the soldiers with a strike at the death.
  • As a result of the draw, Ulinzi dropped from fourth to sixth on 12 points. Talanta also fell from from eighth to ninth on nine points.

Ulinzi Stars on Sunday squandered the chance to top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after settling for a 2-2 draw with newcomers FC Talanta.

