Ulinzi Stars to play home matches in Nakuru again

Ulinzi Stars will play their remaining Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches at Nakuru Agricultural Showground after the federation gave the pitch a clean bill of health.

This is good news for football-mad Nakuru fans who have been starved of action following the closure of Afraha Stadium, which is undegoing massive renovations for the next 60 weeks.

The 60-year-old Afraha Stadium is undergoing massive refurbishment to upgrade it to international standards in three phases.

The first phase is estimated to cost Sh650 million and will see the stadium have a sitting capacity of 8,200 people.

This forced the city's football club, Ulinzi Stars to move their matches to Kericho Green Stadium and Narok Stadium, but the fans' turnout was poor prompting the soldiers to shift their matches back to Nakuru.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Nakuru County branch chairperson Francis Oliele confirmed that ASK ground has been approved by the national office.

"As a branch, we have pushed to have ASK showgrounds host football matches and I'm pleased to announce that the FKF competitions department has approved the grounds for FKF Premier League matches," Oliele told Nation Sport on Tuesday.

The official said that the FKF head of competitions, Frank Ogola, inspected the grounds on June 22 and was satisfied that it met the required standards to host local football matches.

On Wednesday, the grounds will host a top flight double header as Ulinzi Stars welcome league leaders Tusker from 3.15pm after Western Stima plays Sofapaka.

Ulinzi will return to the grounds on July 21 to play against Nairobi City Stars and on July 26, they will host the defending champions Gor Mahia and on August 16 they play AFC Leopards.

A week later, the soldiers complete their season's assignments at home against Posta Rangers on August 28.

"We're happy we have returned to our traditional home ground. There is always a special feeling playing at home and we're ready to finish on a high note," said an Ulinzi Stars official, who could not be named, as he is not the club's spokesperson.

"I have sincerely missed my favourite team Ulinzi Stars playing in Nakuru. I'm happy FKF has approved ASK grounds. My weekend will never be the same again," said Sarah Nekesa, one of the Ulinzi Stars fans from Lanet on the outskirts of Nakuru.