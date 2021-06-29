Ulinzi Stars to play home matches in Nakuru again

Fans watch the Women's Premier League match between Nakuru Queens and Ulinzi Starlets at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showgrounds on June 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

  • Ulinzi will return to the grounds on July 21 to play against Nairobi City Stars and on July 26, they will host the defending champions Gor Mahia and on August 16 they play AFC Leopards.
  • A week later, the soldiers complete their season's assignments at home against Posta Rangers on August 28.

Ulinzi Stars will play their remaining Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches at Nakuru Agricultural Showground after the federation gave the pitch a clean bill of health.

