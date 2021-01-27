Ulinzi Stars pile more misery on Mathare United

Hosts Ulinzi Stars got the better of Mathare United beating them 2-1 in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Wednesday.

The soldiers led 1-0 at the break courtesy of an own goal, before Elvis Nandwa doubled their lead in the second half. The Slum Boys scored a late consolation through Daniel Otieno, but it could not prevent them from suffering yet another defeat.

“We have not been scoring goals and today we have scored two goals and this is good morale booster for us as we prepare to battle it out with KCB on Saturday,” said Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso.

Mathare United coach Salim Ali remains confident the team will learn from this defeat.

“Our defence was not up to standard today and we must work on it because we have now lost three games in a row and that is not good for a team like Mathare United. We hope to put our act together when we play Tusker in our next match,” said Ali.

Nyangweso's side were ahead in the seventh minute thanks to a goalmouth melee which resulted into an own goal with Mathare Job Ochieng unable to keep the ball out.

After this goal , he soldiers pressed for more goals but were let down by strikers Daniel Waweru, Michael Otieno Mark Bikokwa and Churchil Muloma who missed the target.

On resumption Ulinzi came back a more rejuvenated side and pressed for more goals and their efforts were rewarded in the 61st minute when Elvis Nandwa fired on top of the box after receiving a neat pass from second half substitute Oscar Wamalwa inside the danger zone.

Mathare United scored the goal of the match in the 89th minute when Daniel Otieno connected with a powerful volley past goalkeeper James Saruni to give the city lads their consolation goal.

Coach Nyangweso made four changes introducing Bitolwa Masita, Elvis Nandwa, Ibrahim Shambi and Oscar Wamalwa and rested Mark Bikokwa, Michael Otieno, Churchill Muloma and Daniel Waweru.

On the opposite side, coach Salim Ali also made four changes and brought in Dani Thon, Khalid Juman, Kennedy Ochieng’ and Martin Werunga and rested Kilnsman Omulunga, Cersidy Okeyo, James Kinyanjui and Martin Ongori but this did not change their pattern of play.