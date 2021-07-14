Ulinzi Stars hit Wazito to end poor run

Harun Mwale

Harun Mwale (left) of Ulinzi Stars attempts to get past Musa Masika of Wazito FC during their FKF Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showgrounds on July 14, 2021. Ulinzi Stars won 2-1.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ulinzi goalkeeper James Saruni had a busy afternoon as he was called upon to stretch full distance to foil dangerous shots from Kevin Kimani, Michael Owino, Elli Asieche and Musa Masika.
  • In the 81st minute, Wazito finally found the back of the net when Kimani fired a free kick outside the box to the roof of the net that goalkeeper Saruni failed to block.

Ulinzi Stars got back to winning ways when they gunned down a battling Wazito FC 2-1 in a tough FKF Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showgrounds on Wednesday.

