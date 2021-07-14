Ulinzi Stars hit Wazito to end poor run

Ulinzi Stars got back to winning ways when they gunned down a battling Wazito FC 2-1 in a tough FKF Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showgrounds on Wednesday.

It was a big relief for coach Benjamin Nyangweso, whose side had lost three matches in a row at home.

The soldiers should count themselves lucky to grab the three points as their opponents virtually camped in their half in the entire second half looking to get something from the match,

At one stage, Wazito custodian Fredrick Odhiambo joined his team's attack as they went in search of the equaliser.

“This was a tough recovery match for us considering we have lost three consecutive matches. The boys were in a panic mode from the word go as they feared they might concede another defeat and that is what made them play their hearts out and ultimately they won the game,” said coach Nyangweso.

Wazito head coach Francis Kimanzi said he was satisfied by the gallant fight back by his players particularly in the second half.

“The boys gave everything they could and proved to the soldiers that they could play better football despite the slim defeat. There is a lot of room to improve in our next match. The own goal happened in a split of a second and this present us with a learning lesson to avoid such mistake in subsequent matches,” said Kimanzi.

Mark Bikokwa opened the scoring for Ulinzi Stars in the 20th minute when he drew goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo from his position to fire from outside the box.

A minute before the interval, Wazito conceded an own goal when defender Johnstone Omurwa fired into his own net in a bid to clear a dangerous shot.

However, the second half belonged to Wazito as they opened fire on Ulinzi Stars defence forcing the soliders to retreat into their own half.

Ulinzi goalkeeper James Saruni had a busy afternoon as he was called upon to stretch full distance to foil dangerous shots from Kevin Kimani, Michael Owino, Elli Asieche and Musa Masika.

In the 81st minute, Wazito finally found the back of the net when Kimani fired a free kick outside the box to the roof of the net that goalkeeper Saruni failed to block.