Ulinzi Stars gun down hapless Leopards in Thika

Hillary Simiyu scored on his first start for Ulinzi Stars as the Soldiers gunned down AFC Leopards 2-0 to move to the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League standings at Thika Sub County Stadium on Friday.

Ulinzi's win ensured they leapfrog leaders Nairobi City Stars, although Simba wa Nairobi have a chance of returning to the summit with a win over Posta Rangers on Saturday.

Leopards, who have lost their last two matches, found the going tough against the Soldiers in the 1pm kick-off in Thika.

Right-back Brian Birgen gave the 2010 champions a deserved lead two minutes to the break before Simiyu, who was making his full debut for Ulinzi, struck on 57 minutes.

It was Birgen's first goal of the season.

Leopards, who boast of lifting the title 13 times, have dominated this fixture in recent times – winning in four of the last five matches, with the other ending in a barren draw.

While the victory at Thika Stadium saw the four-time champions bounce back to winning ways after their 1-1 draw with Bidco United last weekend, it maintained Leopards’ poor start in this campaign that clocks its fourth round this weekend.

The loss means Leopards have not registered a victory in their last three league matches, as they fell 2-1 to Bandari FC last weekend and drew 0-0 with KCB in their second match of the season.

Leopards' only victory this season is their 1-0 triumph over defending champions Tusker in their season opener.

“I am happy that everyone is showing that they deserve to play. This is a good performance as we look forward to a good campaign this season. Our defence has been superb and I know our strikers will soon start scoring more goals,” said Ulinzi coach Stephen Ochola.

His counterpart Patrick Aussems said: “Individuals errors cost us and we also do not have someone to score. The youngsters are good but we cannot continue to depend on them.”

Both sides started the encounter brightly, with Leopards’ midfielders Marvin Nabwire and Saad Musa driving their early efforts wide, before Ulinzi failed to convert from four successive corner kick deliveries.

Ulinzi took the lead three minutes to the break when Birgen sent a powerful drive, which hit the post and bounced back into the net with Leopards’ goalkeeper Maxwell Muchesia well beaten.

Simiyu, who joined Ulinzi this season from Nzoia Sugar, stretched the soldiers lead with a close range strike after Masita Masuta squared the ball to him.

Leopards responded with a double change, Boniface Mukhekhe and Eugene Mukangula replacing Peter Thiong'o and Dan Musamali on 62 minutes.

Despite the healthy 2-0 lead, Ulinzi coach Ochola looked hungry for a win of a bigger margin as he introduced Biko Tindi and Enosh Ocheing for Omar Boraafya and Simiyu respectively.