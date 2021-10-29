Ulinzi Stars gun down hapless Leopards in Thika

Ulinzi Stars

Ulinzi Stars players celebrate a goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against AFC Leopards at Thika Stadium on October 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Leopards, who have lost their last two matches, found the going tough against the Soldiers in the 1pm kick-off in Thika.
  • Right-back Brian Birgen gave the 2010 champions a deserved lead two minutes to the break before Simiyu, who was making his full debut for Ulinzi, struck on 57 minutes.

Hillary Simiyu scored on his first start for Ulinzi Stars as the Soldiers gunned down AFC Leopards 2-0 to move to the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League standings at Thika Sub County Stadium on Friday.

