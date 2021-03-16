Ulinzi Stars first FKF-PL team to take Covid-19 jab

Ulinzi Stars midfielder Daniel Waweru receives his Covid-19 jab when the team was getting their vaccines on March 16, 2021. 


 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • She was accompanied by the CS Public Service and Gender Margaret Kobia, who appreciated the sacrifice of the security personnel and medics.
  • Juma urged all to continue observing the health protocols.
  • "Wear a mask, sanitise, wash your hands and keep social distance even after receiving the vaccine," said Dr Juma.

Ulinzi Stars is the first team participating in the Football Kenya Federation Kenya Premier League (FKF-PL) to take the Covid-19 vaccination.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. CS Amina appoints Cricket Kenya normalisation Committee

  2. Absa Bank Kenya pumps in Sh30 million for golf tourneys

  3. Caf Champs League: Simba beat Merrikh to inch closer to quarters

  4. Ulinzi Stars first FKF-PL team to take Covid-19 jab

  5. Africa must win World Cup soon, says new CAF boss

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.