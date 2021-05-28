Ulinzi Stars edge Nzoia at Narok

Ulinzi Stars Friday continued their resurgence in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, edging out Nzoia Sugar 1-0 at Narok Stadium.

Clinton Omondi scored the solitary goal in the 55th minute from a close range shot to secure maximum points for the soldiers.

Omondi also scored in Ulinzi’s 2-0 win against Kariobangi Sharks at the same venue last weekend.

The win lifts Ulinzi to eighth place on the log with 24 points after 18 rounds of matches. Nzoia, who have not won since the league resumed on May 14, are 14th having played the same number of matches.

Nzoia, who lost by a solitary goal against AFC Leopards two weeks ago, drew 2-2 at home against bottom-placed Mathare United last weekend.

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso was elated by the win, saying his side are finding their feet after a difficult start to the season.

“In football things change and after hard work, we are getting good results. My strikers are scoring even if it is not as many goals as I expected. We created three open chances but converted one which was the determiner in the game,” an elated Nyangweso told Nation Sport.

The tactician praised Omondi for his performance saying the youngster is on track to emerging as one of the best strikers in the country.

“This is his first season with us but he didn’t play much in the first leg. This time he has game time and he is performing well. The two goals he has scored so far should give him more confidence and determination to hunt for more,” said Nyangweso.