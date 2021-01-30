Ulinzi Stars derail KCB's title charge at Afraha

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) squandered a chance to open up the lead in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after battling to a barren draw with Ulinzi Stars at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Saturday.

The bankers had the lion's share of the ball possession but failed to translate their dominance into goals.

Ulinzi, who were hoping for another smash and grab win after their victory over Mathare United in midweek, squandered at three clear chances while the bankers had one clear chance which they also wasted.

After a barren first half, Benjamin Nyangweso's charges missed a sitter when Masuta Masita shot wide with only goalkeeper Gabriel Andika to beat on 51 minutes.

On the opposite side KCB’s Derrick Otanga outpaced his markers, but just before he could pull the trigger, Ulinzi custodian James Saruni made a timely interception.

Towering Ulinzi Stars striker Oscar Wamalwa missed another golden opportunity in the 62nd minute when he shot straight into the waiting hands of Andika.

Daniel Waweru then could only hit the cross bar from a free-kick outside the area with 10 minutes to go.

Nyangweso said poor finishing was their biggest undoing.

“I will go back on the drawing board and I hope to sharpen the striking force ahead of our match against Sofapaka,” said Nyangweso.

KCB assistant coach Chrispin Oduor said it was a disappointing outing for the team.

“We must compensate the two points that we lost when we meet Vihiga United in our next match,” said Oduor.

Ulinzi made two changes in the match, introducing Elvis Nandwa and Ibrahim Shambi for Churchill Muloma and Masita while KCB made three changes with Reagan Otieno, Victor Omondi and Samuel Mwangi replacing Simon Munala, Derrick Otanga and Henry Onyango.

The draw leaves KCB at he top of the pile on 22 points, two ahead of second placed Tusker who play Mathare United on Sunday at Kasarani.

