Ulinzi Starlets take aim at rampant Vihiga Queens at Mumias

Three-time champions Vihiga Queens clash with Ulinzi Starlets at Mumias Complex on Sunday will be the highlight of Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League matches this weekend.

Five other matches have been lined up in various venues with 10 games to go to the end of the season. Defending champions Thika Queens will be at home against newbies Bunyore Starlets at Thika Sub County Stadium.

Vihiga Queens are still unbeaten in the league and lead the 12-team table with 34 points from 12 matches. On the other hand, Ulinzi Stars are second on the log with 25 points.

This will be the first time the two teams will be meeting in the topflight league and a win for the soldiers could cut Vihiga Queens lead at the top to six points.

Ulinzi Starlets coach Joseph Mwanza told Nation Sport that they have prepared well for the game and are eyeing maximum points.

“We are travelling to Mumias targeting a win. It won’t be an easy game but we are also in the title race and need to stop them. They have a good team which has been together for a long time and are on a good run. However, 90 minutes will determine the outcome of the game,” said Mwanza.

Ulinzi Starlets last weekend thumped newbies Kangemi Ladies 7-0 and had thrashed relegation-threatened Kayole Starlets 6-0 before that.

Mwanza will be banking on in-form attacker Lanolyne Aoko, who leads the team's scoring chart with eight goals.

Meanwhile, Thika Queens coach Benta Achieng has given up on the title and is now targeting a second place finish. Thika Queens are fourth on 23 points, 11 behind Vihiga Queens.

Bunyore Starlets, who are in their maiden season in the topflight league, are eighth on the log with 15 points.

Achieng’ said her strikers have failed to turn up this season with Winkate Kaari being the leading scorer in the team with five goals.

“If we had beaten Vihiga Queens mid last month at home, then we could be in the title race. This season we haven’t performed to our expectations and have not been scoring many goals. Our target is to finish second,” she said, referring to their 1-0 loss to coach Boniface Nyamunyamu charges on March 16.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Kayole Starlets v Gaspo Women (Stima Club)

Kisumu Starlets v Zetech Sparks (Moi Stadium Kisumu)

Wadadia v Nakuru City Queens (Mumias Complex)

Sunday

Thika Queens v Bunyore Starlets (Thika, 11.00am)

Vihiga Queen v Ulinzi Starlets (Mumias Complex)