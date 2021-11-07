Ulinzi Starlets shock Thika Queens to lift Super Cup

Ulinzi Starlets on Sunday beat Thika Queens 10-9 on post-match penalties to win the inaugural women's Super Cup at Utalii grounds ahead of the 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season which kicks off next weekend.

This was the second crown for the soldiers after winning the Inaugural FKF Women Cup on October 2 at the Nakuru ASK Showground after beating three time champions Vihiga Queens 2-1.

Forward Rebecca Okwaro gave Thika Queens the lead in the 65th minute via a header from a corner kick, but Ulinzi Starlets equalised in the 76th minute from Lucy Nato's close range shot after being teed up by the impressive Neddy Okoth on the right flank.

Ulinzi Starlets tactician Joseph Mwanzia said the win was a good sign that the team will challenge for the league title in the new season.

“We played well and when it ended with the same scoreline, I was not worried as I knew we would get victory. All in all it was not an easy game as both teams are yet to hit full fitness ahead of the new season,” said Mwanzia.

His opposite number Berly Achieng’ bemoaned wasted chances and also blamed the match officials for some decisions which cost her team in the game.

“I’m confident we will defend our title and this loss should not demoralise my players. Their equaliser was scored from a ball which had gone outside the field of play. We shall now fine tune our preparation for the new season,” said Achieng’

Thika Queens will kick off the 2021/22 season with a tough tie against Kayole Starlets at Thika Sub County Stadium, while Ulinzi Starlets will be away at Ruaraka grounds against newbies Kangemi Ladies.