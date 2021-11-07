Ulinzi Starlets shock Thika Queens to lift Super Cup

Neddy Atieno

Ulinzi Starlets Captain Neddy Atieno (centre holding trophy) celebrates with teammates after beating Vihiga Queens in the Football Kenya Federation Women’s cup final at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya Showground on October 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Thika Queens will kick off the 2021/22 season with a tough tie against Kayole Starlets at Thika Sub County Stadium, while Ulinzi Starlets will be away at Ruaraka grounds against newbies Kangemi Ladies.
  • Unlike last season where the league was played in zonal format, this season will have a unified league comprising 12 teams

Ulinzi Starlets on Sunday beat Thika Queens 10-9 on post-match penalties to win the inaugural women's Super Cup at Utalii grounds ahead of the 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season which kicks off next weekend.

