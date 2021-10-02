Ulinzi Starlets edge Vihiga Queens to claim FKF Cup

Ulinzi Starlets gunned down battling Vihiga Queens 2- 1 in a thrilling final of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Cup at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground on Saturday.

It was sweet victory for Ulinzi Starlets as they received a cash award of Sh350,000 while Vihiga Queens pocketed Sh150,000.

Ulinzi opened the scoring through Lucy Mukhwana in the 14th minute before Topister Situma levelled on the hour mark. Christine Wekesa then sealed the win for the soldiers in the 73rd minute.

It was simply not a good day for the Cecafa Champions as they were outwitted by their speedy opponents who dominated them in all departments with their crisp passes and superb ball control.

Ulinzi Starlets head coach Joseph Mwanza could not hide his joy after the match.

“We were on the battle front and it was not an easy fight. As Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) fraternity we are happy we have won the war. It was a match with a lot of pressure and I thank my girls for maintaining the fighting spirit in the entire 90 minutes,” said Mwanza.

He added: “This victory gives me an opportunity to plan for the next season. We shall celebrate then embark on serious training.”

Mukhwana, who was Division One top scorer, hit the opener for Ulinzi Starlets. She was speechless after the match for putting her side on the path of victory.

“Vihiga Queens are Cecafa champions and are a hard nut to track and to beat them in our home turf is the sweetest thing for me. I feel so happy. I thank God for giving me composure to score the first goal. I dedicate this goal to my mum Petronila Mukhwana Wanyama and my twin sister Jecinta Bulongo. I’m so proud of them. They have prayed for me whenever I go for league matches,” said Mukhwana.

Ulinzi Starlets captain Neddy Atieno Akoth said the victory has redeemed the side in a big way and their next target is to win the league.

“We’re the new queens of the league. We didn’t put our best foot forward in the last season and winning this glittering trophy is the best gift we can give our sponsors KDF,” said Atieno.

She added: “Vihiga Queens is a good side as they are the Cecafa champions and I want to congratulate FKF for making sure there is stiff competition in the league. This competition has proved there is good competition in women football. Vihiga Queens are Cecafa champions and and we are FKF Cup winners and this shows women football has come of age.”

Vihiga Queen’s assistant coach Boniface Nyamunyamu was crestfallen after centre referee Josephine Wanjiku blew her final whistle that sent Ulinzi Starlets players into a frenzy of celebrations.

However, he conceded defeat and congratulated their opponents in the true spirit of sportsmanship.

“Today luck was not on our side. We have lost fairly and I will encourage my players not lose hope and focus on the task ahead us,” said Nyamunyamu.

He added: ”We had an early lion share of the game but we lost steam in the second half and this saw Ulinzi Starlets punish us with a winning goal that disrupted our attacking pattern.”

However, on resumption Vihiga equalized through Situma in the 60th minute following a goalmouth scramble.

In the 73rd minute, Wekesa ensured Ulinzi Starlets walk home with the trophy and cash award when she sprinted with the ball inside the box and unleashed a fierce drive that beat Vihiga Queens goalkeeper Lilian Awuor all the way.