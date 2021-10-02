Ulinzi Starlets edge Vihiga Queens to claim FKF Cup

Ulinzi Starlets Captain Neddy Atieno (centre holding trophy) celebrates with teammates after beating Vihiga Queens in the Football Kenya Federation Women’s cup final at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya Showground on October 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It was sweet victory for Ulinzi Starlets as they received a cash award of Sh350,000 while Vihiga Queens pocketed Sh150,000
  • Ulinzi opened the scoring through Lucy Mukhwana in the 14th minute before Topister Situma levelled on the hour mark
  • Vihiga Queen’s assistant coach Boniface Nyamunyamu conceded defeat and congratulated their opponents in the true spirit of sportsmanship

Ulinzi Starlets gunned down battling Vihiga Queens 2- 1 in a thrilling final of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Cup at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground on Saturday.

