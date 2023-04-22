Ulinzi Starlets complete double over Thika Queens

Ulinzi Starlets Saturday thrashed defending champions Thika Queens 3-0 in a Kenya Women Premier League match at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

The soldiers, who had won the first leg by a similar margin, were flawless at home with new signing Fasila Adhiambo scoring a brace in the 33rd and 89th minute. Captain Sheril Andiba sealed the win in the 79th minute with a goal of her own.

The win took Ulinzi's tally to 33 points at third place, one behind leaders Gaspo. Thika, on the other hand remain fifth with 27 points.

Ulinzi Starlets coach Joseph Mwanzia said that his team showed great mental strength after losing their last three home matches.

"This season we have been playing very poorly at home. We beat them 3-0 at their own backyard in the first leg and we again did it at home. I'm happy that my girls gave their all in that match and that was a worthy challenge," said Mwanzia.

“Just a few errors cost us the win. I believe my girls can still improve, there are areas we will work on. We still have room to move to the top and be among the title contenders,” said Thika Queens coach Fredrick Majani.

In another match held at Stima Club in Nairobi, Zetech Sparks thrashed Kangemi Ladies 10-0.

Zetech dominated the first half and deservedly led 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Yvonne Kavere and Monalisa Achieng in the 24th and 39th minutes respectively.

Midfielders Puren Alukwe and Kavere helped themselves to hat-tricks while substitute Pauline Naise added a brace.

Winger Violet Achieng also scored a goal in the dying minutes of the game to seal the emphatic win.

Following the win, Zetech rise to ninth place with 16 points while Kangemi remain bottom with three points.

Saturday results

Ulinzi Starlets 3 Thika Queens 0