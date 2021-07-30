Ulinzi rally to compound Vihiga United's relegation woes

Bonventure Muchika (left) of Ulinzi Stars vies for the ball with Kevin Omondi of Vihiga United

Bonventure Muchika (left) of Ulinzi Stars vies for the ball with Kevin Omondi of Vihiga United during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground on July 30, 2021. Ulinzi Stars won 2-1.



Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Stewart Omondi opened the scoring for Vihiga in the 29th minute before Ibrahim Shambi restored parity in the 51st minute
  • Ulinzi Stars head coach Benjamin Nyangweso admitted his charges were outplayed in the first half
  • Vihiga United coach Mike Mururi was gutted by the loss


Ulinzi Stars Friday beat struggling Vihiga United 2-1 in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground.

