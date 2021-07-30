Ulinzi rally to compound Vihiga United's relegation woes

Ulinzi Stars Friday beat struggling Vihiga United 2-1 in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground.

Stewart Omondi opened the scoring for Vihiga in the 29th minute before Ibrahim Shambi restored parity in the 51st minute. Shambi completed his brace in the 79th minute to hand the soldiers maximum points.

Following the win, Ulinzi are now ranked ninth with 40 points while Vihiga remain with 20 points.

Ulinzi Stars head coach Benjamin Nyangweso admitted his charges were outplayed in the first half.

“I think fatigue is affecting my players due to congested fixture. It took long to settle in this match. We are playing twice in a week and this is draining our players as they have no time to relax, we have many injuries,” said Nyangweso.

He added: “The boys have done a good job and I congratulate them for bagging three vital points that are crucial as the league enters its homestretch. My prayer is that in the next season matches will be well spread out to give players ample time to relax.”

His opposite number Mike Mururi was gutted by the loss.

“It’s sad we let this game slip when we had an upper hand after taking an early lead,” said Mururi.

In another match played earlier at the same venue, Nzoia Sugar spanked Bandari 4-1.

Hillary Simiyu set the tone for Nzoia's win in the 11th minute before Kevin Wafula doubled their lead 10 minutes later.

Feliven Okendo handed the hosts a 3-0 lead in the first half but John Mwita reduced the deficit for the dockers in the 47th minute.

There was still time for striker Gaelan Malea to seal the rout with a glancing header in the 87th minute.

“This is purely God plans that has enabled us to sink the hard fighting Bandari. We were ready to harvest the maximum points. The work rate of my boys was up to the standards today,” said Nzoia head coach Ibrahim Shikanda.

He added: “This emphatic victory set us on a winning path in our next match against Sofapaka in Thika on Wednesday.”

Nzoia Sugar players celebrate Gaelan Mazlea's goal (right) during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Ulinzi Stars at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground on July 30, 2021. Nzoia Sugar won 4-1.



Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Coach Shikanda poured praises to the man-of-the match striker Mazlea.

“He is a brilliant player who needs a little sharpening and he will be consistent in the remaining matches.”

Bandari coach Andre Casa Mbungo conceded his side started the match on the wrong footing.

“We started this match on a bad note. You can’t concede three goals inside 30 minutes and expect to recover fast. We need to change this situation in our remaining matches,” said a crestfallen Mbungo.

It was a sad day for the struggling Vihiga United who controlled the pace in the opening stages of the match giving the soldiers a scare in the 29th minute thanks to Omondi's strike past stranded goalkeeper James Saruni.

Ulinzi regrouped after the restart and in the 51st minute second half substitute Ibrahim Shambi reduced the arrears when his first time shot flew past goalkeeper Morgan Ambaka.

This goal inspired the soldiers as they camped on their opponent half's searching for the winner.