Ulinzi plot Vihiga Queens upset in FKF Cup final

Vihiga Queens' forward Janet Bundi

Vihiga Queens' forward Janet Bundi celebrates after scoring during their Football Kenya Federation Women's Cup semi-final match against Kayole Starlets at Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi on September 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Vihiga Queens advanced to the final of FKF Women's Cup after thrashing Kayole Starlets 3-0 at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi on September 23 while Ulinzi Starlets outclassed Kisumu All Starlets 4-2 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu
  • Ulinzi Starlets have proved to be a force to reckon with in women’s football since they earned promotion to the Kenya Women Premier League in the 2020/21 season
  • Vihiga Queens assistant coach Boniface Nyamunyamu insists that their dominance will be hard to break and they are looking forward to the final

Ulinzi Starlets head coach Joseph Mwanza is confident of beating Vihiga Queens in the final of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Cup at Agricultural Show grounds in Nakuru on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.