Ulinzi plot Vihiga Queens upset in FKF Cup final

Ulinzi Starlets head coach Joseph Mwanza is confident of beating Vihiga Queens in the final of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Cup at Agricultural Show grounds in Nakuru on Saturday.

Vihiga Queens advanced to the final of FKF Women's Cup after thrashing Kayole Starlets 3-0 at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi on September 23 while Ulinzi Starlets outclassed Kisumu All Starlets 4-2 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

“It was nerve wrecking when we first found out we were going to meet East African champions but these are the kinds of challenges that will make our team better. We have been watching most of their games, and we have tried our best to tighten the loose ends in our tactics so that they don’t overpower us especially with their defence,” said Mwanza.

Vihiga Queens have been on a winning streak in the recent past, winning the Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women’s Club Championships after beating Commercial Bank of Ethiopia 2-1 in the final to book a slot in the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League set for November 5 to November 19 in Cairo, Egypt.

On the other hand, Ulinzi Starlets have proved to be a force to reckon with in women’s football since they earned promotion to the Kenya Women Premier League in the 2020/21 season. They finished third last season with 28 points.

However, this will be the first time Ulinzi will be playing Vihiga Queens in a competitive match since they have never met in the league.

Coach Mwanza said his team is in good shape and arrived in Nakuru on Thursday to continue their preparations.

“I’m glad that we don’t have any injuries and the team spirit is intact. We have also been doing a lot of affirmations with the players like telling them how strong and capable they are of defeating the best team in the country just to keep their mental strength in check and avoid any case of intimidation. We are determined to go for the trophy and build our reputation in women’s football,” he added.

Vihiga Queens assistant coach Boniface Nyamunyamu insists that their dominance will be hard to break and they are looking forward to the final.

“The team remains the same, we are still hungry for more titles and we don’t intend to leave anything to chance. Ulinzi are a strong team and we know the match will be another learning experience for us, but our drive remains unmatched,” he said.