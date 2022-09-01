Ulinzi hold Tusker in pre-season friendly

Champions Tusker and Ulinzi Stars on Thursday battled to a 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly match at Ruaraka grounds.

New signing Eric M’mata scored for the brewers while forward Masuta Masita netted for the soldiers, both goals coming in the first half of the contest.

The two teams have intensified their preparations ahead of the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season which kicks off on September 10. The FKF Transition Committee Wednesday extended the transfer window from August 31 to September 8.

Ulinzi Stars winger Boniface Muchiri, who crossed over from Tusker in December 2021, featured in the friendly match. After completing six months of military training, Muchiri will be available for selection for coach Vincent ‘Moriero’ Otieno this season.

“It feels good to be back after intensive six-month training to be a soldier. Now I’m back to help Ulinzi Stars win matches and titles and focus more on my football career as I also serve this country,” said Muchiri.

From his passes and tackles, Muchiri looked fully fit but he reckons he still has a long way to go.

“When I was in camp, I didn’t play football but the intense sessions involved have helped me stay fit. However, I will have to train hard to get back to my best,” said the 26-year-old winger.

Tusker, under the tutelage of the no-nonsense coach Robert ‘The Lion’ Matano, have played two friendly matches this week beating Sofapaka 2-1 and FKF Division One Bongonaya FC 3-0.

Ulinzi Stars will continue their preparations for the new season with a friendly match against AFC Leopards at Nyayo on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia who are serving a transfer embargo have also been engaging in a series of friendly matches to gauge newly promoted players from its youth team.

On Thursday, K’Ogalo promoted youngster Benard Ouma to the senior team after starring in friendly matches and training sessions. He joins Paul Ochuoga and Dolp Owino who also joined the senior team at the tail end of last season.

However, Ouma, 20 will have to compete for playing time with combative midfielder John Ochieng’ and long-serving player Ernest Wendo in the 2022/23 season.