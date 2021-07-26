Ulinzi gun down Gor Mahia in Nakuru

Alex Khasambuli scored his first goal for Ulinzi Stars as they beat defending champions Gor Mahia 1-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showground on Monday.

The goal was a gem, left winger Masita Masuta outpaced his markers on the left wing and unleashed a cross which found the well placed Khasambuli to fire a fierce drive which hit the cross bar before bouncing on the crossline and into the net.

“I have never scored a goal against a big gun like Gor Mahia and my winning goal today was the sweetest thing I have experienced in my football career. I feel very happy. I dedicate this goal to the entire Ulinzi team for putting up a gallant fight against Kogalo,” said Khasambuili after the match.

Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso was equally elated and congratulated his boys for the three points.

“The pressure was intense in the last quarter of the match and I thank the defence for standing firm and foiling the attacks," said coach Nyangweso.

His Gor counter Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo was not a happy man after losing the second match in a row. They lost their last match 2-1 to Kariobangi Sharks in Nairobi.