Ulinzi gun down Gor Mahia in Nakuru

Fred Nkata

Fred Nkata (left) of Gor Mahia vies for the ball with Clinton Omondi of Ulinzi Stars during their FKF Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground on July 26, 2021. Ulinzi Stars won 1-0.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

What you need to know:

  • Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso was equally elated and congratulated his boys for the three points.
  • “The pressure was intense in the last quarter of the match and I thank the defence for standing firm and foiling the attacks," said coach Nyangweso.

Alex Khasambuli scored his first goal for Ulinzi Stars as they beat defending champions Gor Mahia 1-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showground on Monday.

