Ulinzi eye Mathare United scalp as WPL resumes

Makolanders midfielder Tabaka Chacha vies with Mathare United defender Anne Aluoch during their FKF Women Premier League match at KCB Sports ground on March 21, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The soldiers - who are second in Zone "A" with 21 points, nine behind leaders Thika Queens - will start as favourites against bottom-placed Mathare United who have four points
  • Unbeaten Thika Queens will face off with seventh-placed Makolanders who have eight points
  • In another Zone "A" contest, fifth-placed Zetech Sparks will take on Kayole Starlets who are just two points ahead of them with 13 points

Ulinzi Starlets will be looking to climb to the summit of Football Kenya Federation Women's Premier League Zone "A" when they take on Mathare United at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Saturday.

