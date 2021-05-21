Ulinzi eye Mathare United scalp as WPL resumes

Ulinzi Starlets will be looking to climb to the summit of Football Kenya Federation Women's Premier League Zone "A" when they take on Mathare United at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Saturday.

The Women's Premier League is returning after a month-long break following the government's ban on sporting activities on March 26.

All matches will be played behind closed doors as per the Covid-19 resumption protocols released by the ministries of health and sports.

The soldiers - who are second in Zone "A" with 21 points, nine behind leaders Thika Queens - will start as favourites against bottom-placed Mathare United who have four points.

“Since the announcement on the return of sports, we have had at least a week of training. We are in good shape and we are excited about going back into competitive action. Before we joined the national league, we just wanted to be part of it and now we are seeing possibilities of actually getting the title," said Ulinzi Starlets coach Joseph Mwanza. "Thika Queens should start packing their bags because that number one spot is ours.”

Unbeaten Thika Queens will face off with seventh-placed Makolanders who have eight points.

In another Zone "A" contest, fifth-placed Zetech Sparks will take on Kayole Starlets who are just two points ahead of them with 13.

Fixtures

Mathare United Women v Ulinzi Starlets, Camp Toyoyo ground 11:00am

Makolanders FC v Thika Queens, Stima Members Club 12:00pm