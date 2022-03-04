Gallant Ulinzi cock guns for Gor Mahia battle

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso says his team is eager to upset Gor Mahia when the two sides clash in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.

League leaders Kakamega Homeboyz will play against Posta Rangers on Saturday after the FKF Caretaker Committee postponed their match which had initially been scheduled for Friday. Homeboyz lead the log on 40 points from 19 matches.

Six other matches have been lined up across different venues in the country on Saturday. The other tough clash on Saturday pits defending champions Tusker against struggling Kenya Police at Ruaraka Grounds.

Nyangweso revealed to Nation Sport that he will be missing the services of centre back Kevin Ouma and striker Oscar Wamalwa, all who are out with injuries.

"We are well-prepared for the match. It is a game where every team has to utilise its chance. We are eyeing a win thus the 90 minutes will be key for us," said Nyangweso.

The soldiers head into the match after edging out KCB by a solitary goal last weekend at the Kericho Green Stadium while their opponents drew 1-1 with Bandari at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa.

Gor moved their home matches to Moi Stadium and Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega after Sports Kenya banned them from using either Nyayo National Stadium or Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. This was occasioned by chaos that rocked their game against Vihiga Bullets at Kasarani three weeks ago which left three fans badly injured.

Even though previous matches between Gor and Ulinzi have been explosive, the soldiers have an uphill task given that they have beaten K’Ogalo only once in the last five matches.

Ulinzi's blunt attack is a source of concern for Nyangweso going into this match. The soldiers have only scored 14 goals in 18 matches and Nyangweso has to find a way to breach Gor's defence.

Gor strikers have been firing blanks with the attacking trio of Boniface Omondi, George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo and Samuel Onyango failing to impress.

Nyangweso can however seek solace in his solid defence which has only conceded 14 goals. Only Tusker have a better defensive record in the league having conceded 13.

At Ruaraka, Kenya Police will be seeking to redeem themselves after custodian Reuben Juma’s howler led to a 3-2 defeat to Wazito at Nyayo last weekend.

“We are going for victory because we have lost against Kariobangi Sharks and Wazito in our past two matches. I’m not happy and my players have to perform to get us back to winning ways starting with this match against Tusker,” said Kenya Police Coach John Bobby Ogolla. He was however non-committal on whether he will field Juma or hand custodian Job Ochieng’ his first start since joining the law enforcers from Mathare United in January.

Tusker, who had a poor start to the season, are on the ascendancy and are currently third on the log with 33 points. The brewers are unbeaten in seven matches, winning five games with two ending in barren draws.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Posta Rangers v Kakamega Homeboyz (Thika 1pm)

AFC Leopards v Bandari (Nyayo National Stadium)

Bidco United v Nairobi City Stars (Thika)

Gor Mahia v Ulinzi Stars (Moi Stadium, Kisumu )

KCB v Sofapaka (Kasarani Main Stadium)

Mathare United v Nzoia Sugar (Kasarani Annex)

Tusker v Kenya Police (Ruaraka)