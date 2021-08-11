Ulinzi, AFC clash in Nakuru as league enters final stages

Elvis Rupia

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia (left) tries to control the ball during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Nairobi City Stars at Ruaraka grounds on August 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Bottom-placed Vihiga United's match against league hunters KCB holds their destiny since they will automatically be relegated if they lose and Western Stima, who are not in action earn at least a draw in its remaining two matches.  
  • Vihiga play neighbours Kakamega Homeboyz in their last match of the season next weekend.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) enters the home stretch with Ulinzi Stars looking to end 13-time champions AFC Leopards' two-year dominance in Nakuru on Thursday.

