Ukunda Starlets raid KWPL clubs for new signings

National Division One league side Ukunda Starlets FC plan to sign five players, three of them from Kenya Women's Premier League (KWPL) clubs.

Club technical director Martin Wekesa said they had already identified four of the players with the other already in residential training camp in Ukunda for trials.

Coach Jaji Maingi, a former Nyahururu’s Falling Water FC goalkeepers’ trainer, is assessing the potential signings.

The player on trials is striker Matilda Muhonja from National Division One side, Uweza FC of Nairobi.

"This player is on trial because we haven’t seen her in action yet but the other four we’ve watched them and it’s just a matter of time before we sign them,” Wekesa said.

The other four include two from KWPL side Nakuru City Queens midfielder Linda Kihara and defender Marion Nekesa and midfielder Nuru Ndegwa of another top tier club Kitale Falcons. Defender Florence Ogal from TUK is also being considered.

Wekesa said only 15 players are currently in camp as they await clarification on when the league will start.

He revealed they have officially approached Base Titanium company to sponsor them this season but are yet to get a response.