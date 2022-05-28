Ukunda Starlets eye thrid straight win in Div One League

Ukunda Starlets FC will be out to get a third consecutive win in the National Division One women league when they play Mukuru Talent FC at Embakasi grounds in Nairobi on Sunday.

Ukunda Starlets FC technical director Martin Wekesa said his team is in good shape and expressed confident they will get their first away win.

"We’ve just won two home matches, we now want to get our first away victory," said Wekesa.

He said since signing seven new players, his team has been on a roll.

Wekesa said all his players are ready for the match. "My players are now injury free so we’re are all set to collect maximum points," he added.

Ukunda Starlets managed to secure a 4-0 win over the visiting Sunderland from Nairobi in a mid-week clash at Shamu ground. Lucy Kwekwe scored a double with Jane Ngala and Diana Koske netting a goal apiece.

The Kwale County-based team registered their first victory last weekend when they beat the visiting Falling Waters Barcelona 4-1 at Shamu ground.

Their new signings are Diana Koske recruited on a season-long loan deal from the Tanzania’s Tigers, Jane Kakuta, Diana Shivoko, Neema Oduor and Pendeza Dama all from Nakuru Queens.

Others are Ann Nyaboke and Jane Ngala from Solasa and Diana Namiti from Falling Waters Barcelona.



