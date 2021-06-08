Ukraine and Western allies defend Crimea on Euro 2020 kit

A passer-by walk past billboard showing Ukrainian national football team in Kiev on June 7, 2021. Ukraine provoked Moscow's ire on June 6 as its football federation unveiled Euro 2020 kits that feature Russian-annexed Crimea and popular nationalist slogans. The Union of European Football Associations has approved a new uniform for the Ukrainian national football team for the 2020 European Championship, which includes the borders of the republic, including Crimea.
 

Photo credit: Sergei Supinsky | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Euro 2020 will be played from June 11 to July 11 across 11 cities including Saint Petersburg. Russia's second city will host seven matches, including a quarter-final.
  • In the group stage, Ukraine opens against the Dutch in Amsterdam on Sunday before facing North Macedonia and Austria in Bucharest.

Kiev

