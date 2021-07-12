UK PM condemns racial abuse of England football stars

Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) and wife Carrie take their seats ahead of the UEFA EURO 2020 final match between Italy and England at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021.

Photo credit: John Sibley | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, the three players who missed England's penalties on Sunday, were the victims of a stream of abuse on Twitter and Instagram.
  • "This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media," Johnson wrote on Twitter. 

London

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Gor Mahia ace Muguna signs for Tanzania's Azam

  2. Relegation worries for Western Stima, Vihiga United

  3. Last batch of Kenya Lionesses leave for Japan

  4. Vihiga Queens eye spot in inaugural women's Caf Champs League

  5. Messi dedicates Copa title to family, country and Maradona

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.