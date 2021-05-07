UK 'open' to hosting Champions League final due to Turkey travel ban

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (seconf left) is mobbed by teammates after scoring the opening goal during their Uefa Champions League second leg semi-final match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK was "very open to hosting the final round" of the competition, which is due to take place between English clubs Manchester City and Chelsea in Istanbul on May 29.

London, United Kingdom

