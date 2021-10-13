UK MP disturbed by football's 'racism problem' after violent Hungary clashes

Hungary fans

Hungarian fans watch the Fifa World Cup 2022 qualifying match between England and Hungary at Wembley Stadium in London on October 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The FA said they would report the incident to Fifa and launch an investigation of their own.
  • Wembley had also been the scene of crowd disorder just months ago when England's defeat against Italy in the final of Euro 2020 was marred by ticketless fans storming the gates to gain entry.
  • Thousands of fans managed to break through Wembley's under-staffed security cordon before the final, while drunken supporters caused havoc outside the stadium hours before kick-off.

London, United Kingdom

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.