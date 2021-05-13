UK govt gives Premier League green light to roll over TV deal

Manchester City fans celebrate their club winning the Premier League title, outside the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 11, 2021, after their closest challengers for the title Manchester United, lost to Leicester City.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The agreement of all the clubs and rights holders -- Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC Sport -- means the current three-year deal will be rolled over, with the new cycle running until 2025.
  • The existing deal is believed to be worth around £5 billion ($7 billion, 5.8 billion euros).

London

