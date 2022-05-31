Uhuru, Raila to grace 'Mashemeji' Derby at Nyayo Stadium

As part of Wednesday's Madaraka Day celebrations, top clubs AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia will clash in an exhibition match to be graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga at Nyayo National Stadium.

The winner of the Madaraka Cup will go home with Sh1 million, while the runners up will get Sh500,000.

Entrance to the 4pm clash is free, while those who will not be able to make it to the stadium, can follow the match live on Ramogi TV.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead the country in marking the 59th Madaraka Day celebrations at the newly refurbished Uhuru Gardens.

The President is expected to hand over the Sh24 million he promised the two clubs during the Mashemeji Derby which ended1-1 on May 8.

The two most successful clubs in the country are also expected to attend the state banquet at State House later that evening.

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola confirmed that the government is involved in plans for the match and they had been briefed by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Transition Committee.

"The Transition Committee has briefed us on what is expected of us, but everything is being planned by the state and ours is to play and fight for the Madaraka Cup and Sh1 million," said Ochola, who confirmed that they have been informed that President Kenyatta will be in attendance.

"What I can say is that we are camping on Tuesday night for the game because if we win the Sh1 million, it will be a financial boost for us. We have urged our players to do their best and earn the money, so it will be a highly contested match even if its not a league game;" said Ochola.

"This is a big occasion and we are the guests of the state. We are just coming from beating Kakamega Homeboyz, who are league contenders, and the Mashemeji Derby will be another opportunity for us to shine and win Sh1 million," said AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda.

AFC Leopards winger Peter Thiong'o said they are taking the game seriously.

"Whenever Gor plays AFC, it is a game of high stakes. We won our last match against Kakamega Homeboyz and this time we have to win against Gor Mahia. That is the best thing we can do for the President on this great day," said Thiong'o.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have met 94 times with K'Ogalo winning 33 encounters and AFC Leopards securing 28 victories. The other 29 clashes have ended in draws.