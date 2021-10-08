Uganda shatter Kenyan girls' dream of playing in U20 World Cup

Kenya’s Rising Starlets hopes of getting to the third round of the 2022 Fifa Women Under-20 World Cup qualifiers were shattered after a 3-1 loss to Uganda in their second round, second leg match at the St. Mary’s Stadium, Kampala on Friday.

The junior Starlets lost 7-2 to Uganda’s Junior Crested Cranes in their first leg of the age-group competition staged at the Nyayo National stadium on September 25.

Uganda will now progress to the third round on a 10-3 aggregate.

Related Mali hit woeful Harambee Stars for five in World Cup qualifier Football

Uganda will now face the winner of the second round tie between Mozambique and South Africa in the third round while Kenya have been eliminated from the competition.

Uganda’s Margaret Kunihira, Hadijah Nandaga and Juliet Nakulenga scored a goal each in the 14th, 39th and 90th minutes while Kenya got their consolation through Peris Oside's penalty on 19 minutes.