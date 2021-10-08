Uganda shatter Kenyan girls' dream of playing in U20 World Cup

Uganda celebrate

Uganda players celebrate a goal during their Fifa 2022 Under-20 Women World Cup second round first leg qualifying match against Kenya at Nyayo National Stadium on September 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Uganda’s Margaret Kunihira, Hadijah Nandaga and Juliet Nakulenga scored a goal each in the 14th, 39th and 90th minutes while Kenya got their consolation through Peris Oside's penalty on 19 minutes.
  • Only two teams from Africa will qualify for the World Cup after the five qualifying rounds.

Kenya’s Rising Starlets hopes of getting to the third round of the 2022 Fifa Women Under-20 World Cup qualifiers were shattered after a 3-1 loss to Uganda in their second round, second leg match at the St. Mary’s Stadium, Kampala on Friday.

