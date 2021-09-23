Rising Starlets opponents jet in for U-20 World Cup qualifier

Uganda Under-20 women football team

Uganda Under-20 women football team players pose for a photo upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi on September 23, 2021ahead of their Fifa Under-20 World Cup qualifier against Kenya on Saturday.

Photo credit: Pool
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya are in Pool "A" alongside Uganda, Burundi, Malawi, Namibia, Angola, Botswana and Zambia of the qualifiers
  • The first leg is scheduled for September 25 at Nyayo National Stadium while the second leg will be played on October 8 in Uganda
  • Rising Starlets head coach Charles Okere has trimmed his squad to 30 players after one week of preparations and is currently working on the final team

Uganda Under-20 women football team arrived in the country Thursday afternoon ahead of their second round Fifa Under-20 World Cup qualifier first leg match against Rising Starlets of Kenya.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.