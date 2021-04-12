Uganda Cranes captain Onyango retires from international football

Uganda Cranes captain Dennis Onyango

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Denis Onyango in action during a past match in Kampala. Onyango has retired from international football after over 16 years of service.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

  • The 35-year-old confirmed the news in a statement, through his agent Ivica Stankovic, from his South African base, where he plays with Mamelodi Sundowns
  • The 2016 African Footballer of the Year, Champions League winner, and three-time Caf XI goalkeeper helped Uganda end a nearly four-decade absence from Afcon with a Gabon 2017 appearance
  • Onyango has won over 80 caps for the Uganda Cranes, and retires as the most decorated footballer in the country

Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango has retired from international football after over 16 years of service.

