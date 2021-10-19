Uganda Cranes coach 'Micho' sentenced for sexual assault   

Zambia coach Milutin Sredojevic reacts during their friendly match against Kenya at Nyayo National Stadium on October 9, 2020. Micho was on July 27, 2021 appointed as Uganda Cranes head coach.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Ntion Media Group

By  Darren Allan Kyeyune

What you need to know:

  • Micho was handed a suspended jail term after being convicted on two counts of sexual assault in the Gqeberha Regional Court on Tuesday
  • According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the sexual assault happened when the woman delivered coffee to Micho and his colleagues at the 2020 Cosafa Cup
  • Upon delivering coffee, the victim allegedly asked Micho if he wanted sugar with his coffee but the Serbian mentor said no, before allegedly saying he wanted ‘another type of sugar’ while pointing at the woman’s private parts

Fufa has given Uganda Cranes coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic permission to attend to a private matter in South Africa after he was convicted of sexual assault.

