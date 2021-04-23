Uefa weighs Super League revenge and changing Euros host cities

In this handout photograph released by Uefa, Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin addresses media representatives during a press conference following the Uefa Executive Committee meeting in Montreux on April 19, 2021. Plans for a breakaway Super League announced by twelve of European football's most powerful clubs plunged European football into an unprecedented crisis, with threats of legal action and possible bans for players, as Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin called it a "spit in the face" for supporters.


Photo credit: Richard Juilliart | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nine clubs, including all six in England, subsequently withdrew and even if Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid, whose president Florentino Perez led the attempted secession, are still refusing formally to capitulate, their proposal no longer looks credible.
  • Their setback showed money does not inevitably win in football and some want to make sure that the defeated big clubs fall as hard as possible.

Lausanne, Switzerland

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Battered GSU, KPA seek solace in classification matches in Tunis

  2. James Mwamba: Our conduct amidst the pandemic is making life unbearable

  3. Short-handed Real Madrid held by Betis with Chelsea test to come

  4. Werner tightens Chelsea's grip on top four, Liverpool held by Newcastle

  5. Rivals chasing after leader ‘Flash’ Tundo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.