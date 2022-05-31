Uefa to investigate Champions League chaos

French Sports, Olympic and Paralympic Games Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera (left) gestures next to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (right) during a press conference after a meeting at French sports ministry in Paris to identify those responsible for unrest during the UEFA Champions League football final, on May 30, 2022. The French government has faced a barrage of criticism from press and politicians in the UK over police handling of the match, which saw thousands of Liverpool fans with tickets struggling to enter. The scenes tarnished the image of the French capital, raising questions about its ability to host sporting events as it gears up for the 2024 sporting showpiece, as well as the 2023 Rugby World Cup.





Photo credit: Thomas Coex| AFP