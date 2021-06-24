Uefa scrap away goals rule in all European club competitions

In this handout photograph released by Uefa, Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin addresses media representatives during a press conference following the Uefa Executive Committee meeting in Montreux on April 19, 2021. Plans for a breakaway Super League announced by twelve of European football's most powerful clubs plunged European football into an unprecedented crisis, with threats of legal action and possible bans for players, as Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin called it a "spit in the face" for supporters.


Photo credit: Richard Juilliart | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Introduced in 1965, the rule was used to determine the winner of a two-legged knockout tie in cases where the two teams had scored the same number of goals on aggregate over the two matches.
  • From the 2021-2022 season, if the two teams score the same number of goals over the two legs, the tie will be decided by playing two 15-minute periods of extra time at the end of the second leg.

Lausanne, Switzerland

