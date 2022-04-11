Uefa sanction Atletico Madrid for racism at Man City Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid's players applaud supporters on the pitch after their Uefa Champions League Quarter-final first leg match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on April 5, 2022. Manchester City won the game 1-0.
 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

  • UEFA have told Atletico they must close a section of at least 5000 seats and place a '#NoToRacism' banner in the gap.
  • The Spanish champions lost the opener 1-0 on April 5 and host City in Madrid in the second leg on April 13.

Lausanne, Switzerland

Atletico Madrid have been ordered to close part of their stadium and display a huge anti-racism sign at their Champions League return match with Manchester City, Uefa announced on Monday.

European football chiefs said Atletico Madrid fans had shown 'discriminatory behaviour' during the first-leg of their quarter-final at Manchester City.

Spanish sports daily Marca ran a video last week of Atletico fans making a Nazi salute during the game.

UEFA have told Atletico they must close a section of at least 5000 seats and place a '#NoToRacism' banner in the gap.

The Spanish champions lost the opener 1-0 on April 5 and host City in Madrid in the second leg on April 13.

