Uefa ponder moving Champions League final from Russia

Juventus' US midfielder Weston McKennie (Top) fights for the ball with Villarreal's Ecuadorian defender Pervis Estupinan during their Uefa Champions League match at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real on February 22, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Jose Jordan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Uefa said an extraordinary meeting of its executive committee would be held on Friday at 1200 EAT and a decision is likely to be made on this season's Champions League final
  • The showpiece game of European club football's premier competition is scheduled to be played on May 28 at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg
  • European football's governing body also has a major sponsorship deal with Gazprom, the Russian state energy giant

Paris

