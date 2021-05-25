Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings against hardcore Super League trio

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (second right) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during their Spanish league match against Granada FC at the Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada on May 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Jorge Guerrero | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Uefa appointed "ethics and disciplinary inspectors" on May 12 to conduct a preliminary investigation.
  • The other nine promoters of the Super League escaped prosecution in exchange for light financial penalties.

Lausanne, Switzerland

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.