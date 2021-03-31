Uefa hands Euro 2020 spectator limit responsibility to host cities

Sweden's forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (right) attempts to go past Georgia's defender Guram Kashia (left) and Georgia's defender Grigol Chabradze (centre) during their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification match in Solna, near Stockholm on March 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Janerik Henriksson | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Host cities have until April 7 to let UEFA know what their scenarios are in terms of attendance ahead of an executive committee meeting on April 19, on the eve of the federation's annual congress in Montreux, Switzerland.
  • The multi-venue format, whilst complex, gives organisers flexibility to deal with issues arising from the pandemic.
  • "If we can no longer do anything in one country there are still 11 others where preparations are already in progress," UEFA's health advisor Daniel Koch told AFP at the start of the month.

Lausanne

